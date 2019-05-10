VITEEE 2019: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the admission process for the courses of B.Tech. As per the announcements, the procedure begins on May 9, 2019. The students should keep in mind that their admit cards are very important for the counselling round and should keep it along with them. Not just the hall ticket, the candidates also need to carry other documents which will be required for the counselling process.

VITEEE 2019: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the admission process for the courses of B.Tech. As per the announcements, the procedure begins on May 9, 2019. The students who are willing to pursue their higher studies from VITs are advised to be present in the counseling process. The candidates are advised to check the official websites for further information @ vit.ac.in. The first round of counseling programme has been scheduled to be conducted from May 9 to 15, 2019.

The students who appeared for the examinations and bagged rank between 1 to 10,000 are supposed to sit for the counselling programme on May 9. The students who ranked from 10001 to 30000 have to attend the counselling on May 10. Candidates who came between 30001 to 50000 will have their counselling on May 12 while the students who bagged rank between 50001 to 70000 will sit for the counselling on May 13. Candidates who stood between 70001 to 90000 and the rest will have to attend the counselling on May 14 and 15 respectively.

The students should keep in mind that their admit cards are very important for the counselling round and should keep it along with them. Not just the hall ticket, the candidates also need to carry other documents which will be required for the counselling process.

As the counselling process has already begun, we have brought the details about complete fee waiver allotted for these students:

VITEEE rank holders of 1 to 50 will have a 75 percent tuition fee waiver for all the four years

VITEEE rank holders of 51 to 100 will have a 50 percent tuition fee waiver for all the four years

VITEEE rank holders of 101 to 1000 will have a 25 percent tuition fee waiver for all the four years

VITEEE organized an entrance examination for admissions in B.Tech. programs which is offered by the Vellore Institute of Technology. The registration procedure for the examination started in the month of November and ended on March 15, 2018.

