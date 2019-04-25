VITEEE 2019 Result: The VITEEE 2019 result will be declared on or before April 30, 2019, as per reports. Candidates who have appeared in the VITEEE 2019 are advised to check the steps mentioned below to download the VITEEE Result 2019.

VITEEE 2019 result: The Vellore Institue of Technology (VIT) is likely to declare the result of VITEEE 2019 on or before April 30, 2019. The Candidates who had appeared for the VITEEE 2019 examination are requested to keep a close eye on the official website of VIT – http://www.vit.ac.in/. The result will be declared in the online mode. The VIT University has held the VITEEE 2019 exam from April 10 to April 21. The Candidates appeared in the VITEEE 2019 examination can download the result through the steps mentioned below.

The VIT university conducted the VITEEE 2019 exam to admit the students in the undergraduate level Course of Engineering. The candidates can take the admission in the different campus of the university as per their ranks in the VITEEE. After the VITEE 2019 result declaration, VITEE 2019 Counselling procedure will start. It is expected that the counselling procedure will be held from the second Week of May 2019.

Steps to download VITEEE Results 2019:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website – vit.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “VITEEE 2019 result”

Step 3: Candidate will be re-directed to a new page

Step 4: Candidates need to fil the Application no and Date of Birth

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 6: Make Sure all the information mentioned in the scorecard are correct

Step 7: Download the result and take it for future needs

The counselling will be held in a different phase and the dates of the counselling will be soon announced on the official website of VIT University. While appearing for the Counselling, candidates will have to submit all the academic qualification documents at their respective centres where the counselling will be held.

About VIT

The Vellore Institute of technology is a private deemed university located in Tamil Nadu. The University was founded in 1984. Every year university conduct exam to offer the candidates to take admission in different courses. The university has many campuses located in the different state of the Country.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App