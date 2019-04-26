VITEEE 2019 Result: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will release the VITEEE 2019 Results on April 28, this year. The exams which were conduced by the Institute from April 10 to April 21 via online mode, will be available for the students on the official website of VITEEE i.e. vit.ac.in.

VITEEE 2019 Result: The VIT University will declare the VITEEE 2019 Result on April 28, 2019. Though the final date is not yet announced, the reports of VITEEE Result is expected to release this weekend has put in the minds aspirants who appeared for the examination. The officials of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) confirmed that the Engineering Entrance Exam Results for 2019 will be released on the official website of VIT i.e. vit.ac.in. Moreover, candidates who qualify the VITEEE 2019 examination with decent scores will receive the result via email as well as sms.

Candidates appear for the VITEEE exam to admit in the Undergraduate level courses in the engineering discipline offered by Vellore Institute of Technology University, Vellore. The Univeristy conduced the VITEEE 2019 exam for interested and eligible students from April 10, 2019 to April 21, 2019 via online mode in centres across India that are Vellore, Chennai, Amravati and Bhopal along with abroad countries.

NOTE: Admission to the participating institutions will be made through VITEEE 2019 counseling.

ALSO READ: UP Board Class 12 Result 2019 pass percentage: How much needed to pass UP Board exams 2019?

Steps to check and download VITEEE 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of VITEEE i.e. vit.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link the reads VITEEE Results.

Step 3: Login to your account by using Application Number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Make sure all the details mentioned on the marksheet are correct

Step 6: Download and take a print out copy of the VITEEE Result 2019 for future reference

ALSO READ: AP SSC Result 2019: Andhra Pradesh Board likely to release AP 10th Result 2019 by May 15 @ bseap.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App