VITEEE 2019: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has begun the counselling for the admission to B.Tech courses today, May 9, 2019. The schedule regarding the counselling is mentioned on the official website, vit.ac.in to various B.Tech programmes. Candidates will be allocated in the counselling as per their ranks.

Candidates have to follow a prescribed allocation of the respective branches is based on the VITEEE Rank 2019.

Rank between 1 to 10,000 will have to attend the counselling on May 9.

Rank 10,001 to 30,000 will have to attend the counselling on May 10.

Rank between 30,001 to 50,000 will have to attend the counselling on May 12.

Rank between 50001 to 70000 will have to attend the counselling on May 13.

Rank between 70,001 to 90,000 and 90,001- 1,10,000 will have the counselling session respectively on May 14 and May 15.

At the main centres of counselling such as Vellore, Chennai, Amaravathi and Bhopal for all the B. Tech programmes, the common selection and admission procedure will be followed through a single window counselling

Students can attend the counselling only once. One should carry the counselling e- admit card and copy of the Aadhaar Card.

As per the NIRF ranking 2019, Vellore Institute of Technology is ranked at 18 position among the engineering colleges and the overall ranking of VIT is at 32.

The results of the VITEEE 2019 was released on April 29, 2019.

In this year 2019, Saketika Chekuri from Karnataka had topped the exam.

