VITEEE result 2019: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) University has released the VITEEE result 2019 on April 29 on the official website vit.ac.in. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check it through the official website. A total of 1.63 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance examination will be required to appear for the counselling session. The VIT conducted the examination between April 10 and April 21, 2019.

VITEEE result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, vit.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “VITEEE Result” tab, on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will be displayed of login

Step 4: To access it, the candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth. Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: Result of VITEEE will be displayed on the dashboard

Students can check the VITEEE rank is determined on the basis of the equipercentile equating method.

VITEEE result 2019: Tuition fees

The toppers from the state and central board will receive 100% tuition fee waiver for the academic session of four years. VITEEE rank 1 to 50 holders will get 75% tuition fee waiver. Those who secured 1 to 50 will get 50% tuition fee waiver. VITEEE rank holders from 101 to 1000 would get 25% tuition fee for all the four years.

The test is valid to VIT Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal, based in VITEEE score, the candidates will be admitted, based on merit and chose of subjects while counselling.

VITEE 2019: Documents needed

Documents which are required are as follows:

Class 12 certificate

Class 10 certificate

VITEEE admit card

Reservation certificate – caste/economy

VITEEE scorecard

Fee for the first two years, will have to pay VIT fee and an additional Rs.50,000 per year. NRI students will have to pay USD 1,000 per year.

