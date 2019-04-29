VITEEE result 2019 declared @vit.ac.in: The VITEEE Counselling will start from May 9, 2019, and details related to it will be updated in some time on the official website. Those who haven't checked their result can check it now on @vit.ac.in.

VITEEE result 2019 declared @vit.ac.in: The Vellore Institue of Technology (VIT) has declared the result today, April 29, on its official website i.e. vit.ac.in for the entrance exam that was conducted in April to enrol students for the 2019 session. The date and time were confirmed on the official website which cited that result will be out by 5 pm today, however, the result has been announced early.

The VITEEE Counselling will start from May 9, 2019, and details related to it will be updated in some time on the official website. The entrance exams for the same were conducted between April 10 to April 21. Reportedly, the statistical procedure of Equipercentile Equating would be used by VIT to identify the percentile ranks for candidates, such that scores on different forms with the same percentile rank are considered to be equivalent. It’s also being learnt that candidates should make assumptions of their score or rank based on their own estimates of raw scores.

VITEEE result 2019 declared @vit.ac.in: How to check VITEEE 2019 result

Go to VIT University portal i.e. vit.ac.in Click ‘VITEEE 2019-Results’link Enter registration number, date of birth and other details The result will appear on your screensDownload your result and get the print out for future reference.

Eligible candidates can have their preferences for specific campus and course during counselling. The test is applicable for admission to VIT Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App