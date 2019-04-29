VITEEE result 2019: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) University has finally announced the results and it is now available on the official website of VIT. To save you from the chaos, we have listed down the easy and simple steps to check your scores. The students are advised to check VITEEE result 2019 following these steps!

Approximately, a total of 1.63 lakh candidates sat for the examination which was conducted between April 10 and 21, 2019 and now that the results are out, people are continuously visiting the official website.

Step 1: Go on the official website which is vit.ac.in

Step 2: Find and click on the link that says “VITEEE Result” present on the homepage.

Step 3: A result login page will appear on the screen’.

Step 4: Provide the required credentials including application number and date of birth and then click on the “Submit” button

Step 5: Now, the result will flash on your screens.

As per the announced details, a scholarship is also offered to the students. Here are the basic details about the VITEEE 2019 Scholarships!

The students who have topped from state and the central board will get 100% tuition fee waiver for the span of 4 entire 4 years. It should also be noted that the VITEEE rank 1 to 50 holders will get partial, which is 75% tuition fee waiver. On the other hand, the students who bag rank 1 to 50 will get 50% tuition fee waiver and the candidates who stand VITEEE rank holders from 101 to 1000 will get 25% tuition fee for all four years.

To save you from the chaos, we have also listed the documents needed for VITEE 2019:

Class 12 certificate

Class 10 certificate

VITEEE admit card

Reservation certificate – caste/economy

VITEEE scorecardhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ty_oUG_4wt4

