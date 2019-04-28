VITEEE result 2019: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will declare the results for the entrance examination tomorrow on April 29, 2019 at 5 pm on the official website vit.ac.in. The candidates can check the results through the official website. According to the official notification, the counselling session will begin the result that is from May 9, 2019 onwards.

VITEEE result 2019: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will announce the result for the entrance examination which was conducted to enrol students in the college VITEEE 2019. According to the official notification, the result is scheduled to be released tomorrow on April 29, 2019 at 5 pm on the official website vit.ac.in. Interested candidates can check the result through the official website. The admissions will be granted after the candidates’ counselling sessions. The counselling will begin from May 9, 2019 onwards, as per the official notification.

The eligible candidates may select the specific campus and course during counselling. The test is valid for the admission to VIT Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal.

The examination was conducted from April 10 to April 21, 2019. Earlier, the dates were scheduled to begin from April 7 and ended on April 20, 2019. On the pretext of elections, the dates were rescheduled.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2019, anytime soon.

A total of 9,29,198 students had registered for the JEE Main in January. While 9,35,741 appeared for the same in the month of April session. There is a rise of 6,543 candidates in the engineering courses which has been registered. However, for courses such as architecture courses, a reverse trend has been observed, where the number of registered candidates dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April. A dip of 10,285 students has been registered.

VITEEE result displays the rank of the candidates in the examination. The rank is announced at All India Level and with it, the name, application number, gender, and date of birth of the candidates which is also mentioned. VITEEE rank can be ascertained on the basis of equipercentile equating method.

