Vizag Steel Plant Admit Card 2019: The admit card or the hall ticket for Junior Trainee & Operator Cum Mechanic Trainee Post has been released by the Vizag Steel Plant, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL). Through this recruitment drive, 559 posts of Junior Trainee and Operator cum Mechanic Trainee would be fulfilled. Candidates can download the hall ticket or the admit card by visiting the official website of Vizag Steel Plant vizagsteel.com

In order to download the admit card, candidates are advised to keep their registration number handy so that they do not have trouble downloading the admit card. A total of 559 posts of Junior Trainee and Operator cum Mechanic Trainee, against advertisement number 04/2019 have been notified by the company.

The test will take place in two parts. Part 1 in which 75 questions will be related to general qualification i.e. arithmetic, logic, data interpretation etc and Part2 will contain questions from general awareness / general knowledge of English and technical topics.

Candidates those who will qualify the test will be called for certificate verification. Also, the merit list will be released for the separately for each branch and category as per the vacancies in each branch. Vizag Steel Online Test will be conducted at Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kakinada, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vijayanagaram.

Step to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official site of Vizag Steel Plant vizagsteel.com.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for the admit card

Step 3: Enter the information asked to download the admit card and submit it.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed in front of you,

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a keep a copy of the admit card for future reference.

