Vizag Steel Plant recruitment 2019: Vizag Steel Plant announced 530 vacancies for the Medical Officer, Junior Trainee, and Other Posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of Vizag Steel Plant or click on the link @vizagsteel.com to visit directly. Candidates must know that the last date to submit the online application is August 22, 2019. Candidates will get the form on;y on the official website of Vizag Steel Plant and no other source.

Follow the steps to fill the Medical Officer, Junior Trainee, and Other Posts form:

Step 1: Click on the link @vizagsteel.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the generated link under What’s New

Step 3: Click on the link Recruitment of Junior Trainee and OCM Trainee

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Click on the link under Application Registration

Step 6: Candidates must log in by entering User ID and password

Step 7: Candidates must fill the form by adding all the credentials like date of birth, name, age, marital status, degrees, etc

Step 8: Candidates must download the form or take a hard copy of it for future reference.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of Junior Trainees and Operator cum Mechanic Trainee Application Forms: 1 August

Last date for submission of online application form: 21 August 2019

Last date for payment of processing fee: 22 August 2019

Commencement of submission of notification 02/2019, 03/2019 Application Forms: 12 August 2019

Last date for submission of notification 02/2019, 03/2019Application Forms: 31 August 2019

Vizag Steel Plant Vacancy Details

Junior Trainee: 530 Posts

Operator cum Mechanic Trainee: 29 Posts

Operator cum Mechanics: 12 Posts

Mine Foreman: 5 Posts

Drill Technician: 5 Posts

Blaster: 2 Posts

Blasting Helper: 4 Posts

Medical Officer: 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for MO, Junior Trainees, and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Trainee: Candidates must hold a Matric / SSC with full-time ITI /Diploma in Engineering in respective Trades/Disciplines.

Operator cum Mechanic Trainee: SSC/ Matric with ITI/Diploma in Engineering with valid Heavy Motor Vehicle license.

Operator cum Mechanics: SSC/ Matric with ITI/Diploma in Engineering with valid Heavy Motor Vehicle license.

Mine Foreman: Diploma in Mining Engineering with Mine Foreman Certificate of Competency restricted to Opencast working Only issued by DGMS.

Drill Technician: SSC/ Matriculation with ITI in Fitter trade.

Blaster: SSC/ Matriculation with Blaster Certificate of Competency Restricted to Opencast Metalliferous Mines issued by DGMS.

Blasting Helper: SSC /Matriculation.

Medical Officer: Degree in Medicine i.e. MBBS recognized by either State Medical Council or MCI and two years of post-qualification experience required.

