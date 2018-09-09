Vizag Steel Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited for the posts of Junior Trainees on the official website of Vizag Steel. Interested and eligible candidates can log in to vizagsteel.com and apply for the posts before September 25, 2018.

This last date for the submission of filled up application form has been scheduled for September 25, 2018. Candidates are advised to submit their application forms before the scheduled date as candidates may face difficulty in accessing the official portal on the last date of application submission due to heavy traffic.

The candidates applying for the positions vacant should have passed Matriculation or SSC and should also have a full-time ITI/diploma in engineering in the relevant disciplines. The candidates will be shortlisted on basis of their performance in the CBT or Online Computer Based Test. Selected candidates will then have to verify their documents and go through a medical examination. Applicant must not be less than 18 or more than 27 years of age as on July 1, 2018.

How to Apply for Junior Trainees online?

Log in to the official website of Vizag Steel, vizagsteel.com Search for the career option on the homepage and click on it Now, click on the relevant link that says Recruitment Notification for Junior Trainees 2018, candidates will be directed to a different page Now read the details carefully and follow the instructions on the official recruitment notification Search for the Apply Online option in the website and apply in the prescribed format. Submit the application form and keep a print out for reference

To go to the official website of the organisation directly, click on this link: http://vizagsteel.com/

