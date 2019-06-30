VMMC and Safdargunj Hospital issued a job notification for the recruitment of Senior Resident Posts. Qualified candidates can apply for the post on or before July 18, 2019.

Only Candidates with certain educational qualifications can apply for the post. They will have to be a postgraduate/ Diploma to apply for VMMC job notification. The selection for VMMC, New Delhi will be made on the basis of consolidated marks obtained by candidates in Written Examination and Interview/ Counselling by the organisation.

Important Date:

Last date of Application – July 18, 2019

Vacancy Details:

Senior Residents – 432 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The Candidate should have Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma (approved by MCI) in the concerned speciality after MBBS/ BDS with two years experience in a Government Organisation out of which one year in the concerned speciality.

For Endocrinology: Desired Qualification is MD/ DNB in Medicine or Pediatrics

For Haematology: The candidate should possess M.D or equivalent in Medicine or Pediatrics. Candidate with M.D or equivalent in Pathology will not be eligible.

Age Limit:

For General/ EWS Candidates – 37 years

For SC/ ST candidates – 42 years

For OBC candidates – 40 years

For PWD candidates – upper age limit is relaxable as per Government of India rules

Application Fee:

General/ EWS/ OBC candidates – Rs 500

SC/ ST/ PWD candidates – No fees

How to Apply:

Candidates can download the application form from the official website www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in. They have to send the application form along with all the necessary documents to Medical Superintendent, VMM college & Safdargunj Hospital, New Delhi on or before July 18, 2019.

