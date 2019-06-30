VMMC, New Delhi Jobs Recruitment: VMMC and Safdargunj Hospital has invited applications for the 432 Senior Resident Posts. All eligible candidates can apply on or before July 18, 2019.
Only Candidates with certain educational qualifications can apply for the post. They will have to be a postgraduate/ Diploma to apply for VMMC job notification. The selection for VMMC, New Delhi will be made on the basis of consolidated marks obtained by candidates in Written Examination and Interview/ Counselling by the organisation.
Important Date:
Last date of Application – July 18, 2019
Vacancy Details:
Senior Residents – 432 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
The Candidate should have Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma (approved by MCI) in the concerned speciality after MBBS/ BDS with two years experience in a Government Organisation out of which one year in the concerned speciality.
For Endocrinology: Desired Qualification is MD/ DNB in Medicine or Pediatrics
For Haematology: The candidate should possess M.D or equivalent in Medicine or Pediatrics. Candidate with M.D or equivalent in Pathology will not be eligible.
Age Limit:
For General/ EWS Candidates – 37 years
For SC/ ST candidates – 42 years
For OBC candidates – 40 years
For PWD candidates – upper age limit is relaxable as per Government of India rules
Application Fee:
General/ EWS/ OBC candidates – Rs 500
SC/ ST/ PWD candidates – No fees
How to Apply:
Candidates can download the application form from the official website www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in. They have to send the application form along with all the necessary documents to Medical Superintendent, VMM college & Safdargunj Hospital, New Delhi on or before July 18, 2019.