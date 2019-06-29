VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi has opened vacancies for the 432 posts of Senior Resident Doctors. The eligible candidates can apply to the post by July 18, 2019.

VMMC Recruitment 2019: The candidates interested in applying for Senior Resident positions at VVMC and Safdarjung Hospital, here is the golden opportunity to apply for it. The recruitment process is going on for hiring for 432 vacancies, according to the latest issued notification.

Candidates with the required educational qualification will have to go through a written exam and interview process. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in both the written examination and interview. Candidates will be called for counselling on the basis of the prepared merit list.

The last date to apply for the posts is July 18, 2019. Candidates applying for the posts must have a Post Graduate Degree/Diploma recognized by MCI, in the concerned discipline after completing their MBBS/BDS. Candidates who don’t have a Masters degree, then they must possess MBBS/BDS with 2 years of experience in a government organization, with one year in the respective specialty.

The selected candidates will be paid Rs. 67,700/- in Pay Matrix Level-11 as per 7th CPC along with other allowances as prescribed under Government of India norms. The age limit for the candidates from the general category is 37 years. The relaxation in age has been given to candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PWD as per the Government of India norms. The application fees for the candidates from the General/OBC/EWS category has been fixed as Rs. 500. Candidates from SC/ST/PWD categories are exempted from paying any application fee.

