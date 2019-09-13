VMOU RSCIT Answer Key 2019: The answer key for Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology RS-CIT Exam for old and new syllabus has been declared by the Kota-based Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU).

VMOU RSCIT Answer Key 2019: The Kota-based Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has declared the answer key for Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology RS-CIT Exam, (New Syllabus) and (Old Syllabus) which was held on September 8, 2019. Candidates those who had appeared in the exam can check the answer key on the official website of the University – vmou.ac.in.The RSCIT Answer Key 2019 for September 8 Examination is available for all the sets A, B, C, D.

The answer key for old and new syllabus has been declared separately. Candidates can check and download the RSCIT Answer Key 2019 by visiting the official website of the University. As per the notification released by the University, candidates can also raise objections against the answer key. Grievances related to RSCIT VMOU 8th Sept Answer Key 2019 can be addressed to the university by September 15, 2019, at rscitexam@vomu.ac.in.

VMOU RSCIT Answer Key 2019: Steps to download exam solution key for the September exam

Step 1: Visit the official website for RKCL VMOU at rkcl.vomu.ac.in

Step 2: Find and click on the ‘Notice’ section on the homepage

Step 3: In the Notice section, click on RSCIT Answer Key September 8, 2019 Exam

Step 4: RSCIT Answer Key 2019 will open on the page

Step 5: Download the Answer Key 2019 for future reference.

The Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology RSCIT exam, an IT literacy program, was held on 8 September 2019. It offers to teach office automation system with the help of Microsoft office skills.

