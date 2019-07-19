VMOU RSCIT result 2019: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University released the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT). Candidates can check the result @rkcl.vmou.ac.in

VMOU RSCIT result 2019: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) recently declared the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT) result on the official website of VMOU, Candidates can check the result on the official website of the VMOU or just click on the link @rkcl.vmou.ac.in to visit directly on the official website VMOU.

However, On June 30 the media reports stated that RSCIT exam result had been declared by now the officials cleared all the rumours and On July 18, 2019, declared the result. Meanwhile, due to huge traffic, the website is facing technical problems and students must exercise patience and the issue will be resolved soon.

Follow the steps to check VMOU RSCIT Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link @rkcl.vmou.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, under the Notifications.

Step 3: Click on the link RSCIT Result in the top menu.

Step 4: Fill the credentials.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Check the VMOU Result 30th June 2019 displayed on the screen

Step 7: The result will appear in PDF form.

Step 8: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it.

Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University was established in on July 23 1987. It is an open university and has almost 50000 new admissions in 2015. The VMOU is affiliated by University Grants Commission (UGC). VMOU Kota conducts the RSCIT Exam in collaboration with Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited. The RSCIT exam is conducted in different districts of the state.

