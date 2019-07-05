VSKU Result 2019: Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University has declared UG and PG courses result on July 5, 2019. Candidates can check the result on their official website @vskub.ac.in.

VSKU Result 2019: Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University ( VSKU) has announced the result on July 5, 2019, for UG and PG courses, candidates were eagerly waiting for the results which have now come to an end, candidates can check the VSKU Result 2019 on their official website vskub.ac.in.

Candidates must know that they have to take the hard copy of the result, and counselling will be arranged for the candidates who will be ranked higher, the result can only be seen on Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University official website vskub.ac.in. through online mode. Candidates can check the result through online mode by just clicking their official website and filling the roll number

To check VSKU Result 2019 candidates must follow these steps:

Step 1: Candidates should click on the link vskub.ac.in to get to the home page of VSKU official website vskub.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will get the link.

Step 3: Click on the link and after clicking it a dialogue box will appear.

Step 4: Candidates after clicking the link a new website will open results.logisys.org

Step 5: Candidates must enter their roll number and year of the exam.

Step 6: Click on the submit button.

Step 7: The result will appear on the screen candidates can download it or take out a hard copy of it for further references.

Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University is situated in Bellary and was established in 2010, the name of the university was given after Vijayanagara Empire. In Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya it consists of 2 postgraduate campuses.

