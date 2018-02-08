Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Belagavi has declared the results for various undergraduate examinations programs, along with the tentative Time Table for Theory Exams of One Time Exit scheme (BE/ B Tech/ B Arch). Students can be check out their result through university website @vtu.ac.in. Just follow these simple steps mentioned below to download your mark sheet.

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Belagavi has published the exam results for various undergraduate examinations programs. Candidates who appeared in the examination on February 7,2018. Candidates who appeared in non-CBCS group, results are available for B Arch semester 1 to 10 of all regions and B.E / B Tech of first and second semester of Belagavi region. Candidates can check out their results on Universities web site @ vtu.ac.in. Students can check out their score card by simply following these steps.

VTU has also released the tentative Time Table for Theory Exams of One Time Exit scheme (BE/ B Tech/ B Arch), as per which, the exams are scheduled from March 24, 2018 to April 9, 2018. Practical exam will be held from April 11, 2018 to April 13, 2018. For CBCS Group, results are available for candidates of all regions for B Arch Semester 1 to 5; and B.E / B Tech Semester 1 and 2 exams for Belagavi region only.

VTU Results 2017: Aspirants can simply follow these steps to check their marks and result:

1 – Go to the official website of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) – vtu.ac.in.

2- For Non-CBCS Group – click on ‘B Arch results 1-10 semester of all region’ or ‘B.E/ B Tech results of 1st and 2nd semester of Belgavi region’.

For CBCS Group – click on ‘B Arch results 1-5 of all region’ or ‘B.E/ B Tech results of 1st and 2nd semester of Belgavi region’.

3- Enter your USN number and click on submit.

4- Take a print out of your result and keep it for future reference.

VTU is a collegiate public state university in Karnataka. It was established by the Government of Karnataka, which offers various undergraduate programs.