After the release of UG-NEET 2019 results, all the eyes are now on the NEET counselling schedule which will be beginning soon and will be completed in 2 rounds.

The seat counselling session based on NEET 2019 merit list is expected to kickstart soon. The counselling for all India 15% quota seats will be conducted in 2 rounds only. The counselling will be done on the basis of the rank of student in the merit list. The counselling process will be conducted in 2 rounds only and any further round will be conducted only if any seats remain vacant.

Students who do not get a seat allotted in the first round of counselling can sit for the second round. When appearing for the second round of counselling, candidates will have to choose different seats as the choices made during the first round of counselling, will no longer be applicable for the second round.

Those candidates who are allotted the seats in the first round will still be given choice to appear for the second round of counselling if they want a seat up-gradation. Seats left after the completion of two rounds of counselling will be handed over to the state administration and will be filled through state quota counselling.

The choice filling for the round 1 of counselling will start from June 19 and candidates are eligible to register by 24th June till 5PM.

The counselling schedule for the remaining 85% of seats not covered through NEET will be released by the respective state medical institutions on their website and they individually be updating about their counselling schedule.

