WAPCOS Recruitment 2019: Apply before May 17 for Experts and Engineer posts @wapcos.gov.in: Candidates can apply for the posts of experts and engineers before May 17, 2019.

WAPCOS Recruitment 2019: Apply before May 17 for Experts and Engineer posts @wapcos.gov.in

WAPCOS Recruitment 2019: Apply before May 17 for Experts and Engineer posts @wapcos.gov.in

Applications invited for the post of Experts and Engineer. Candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before May 17, 2019. As per reports, the last date for the online application is May 17, 2019.

How to Apply for WAPCOS Experts/Engineers post:

Interested candidates can apply for the above posts may send their CVs in the prescribed format at iwrm@wapcos.co.in along with their contact details and mobile numbers on or before May 17, 2019.

Vacancy Details:

Experts – 2 Posts

Engineer – 2 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Experts (TLE) – Candidates must have B. Tech/M. Tech in Civil Engineering and 20 years of experience in Water Resources/ Irrigation/ Waste Management/ Design Engineering/ Environmental/ Socioeconomics Studies/ Roads & Highways, Flood Management etc, Dynamic and willing to work in India and abroad.

Engineer – Candidates must have B. Tech/M. Tech in Civil Engineering and 5-7 years Dynamic and willing to work in India and abroad.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App