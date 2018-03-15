Just a few weeks before Agra mass cheating video went viral, it was reported that millions of students had left their board exams in between while several skipped their exams after the UP Government-led by Yogi Aditynath tightened its noose around cheating during exams. In the video that went viral from Agra, a youngster was seen strolling with a gun and with cheating slips lying everywhere in the examination hall.

In a bizarre incident that highlights the lawlessness prevailing in Uttar Pradesh, a video has gone viral on social media that shows several young students were seen cheating with the cheating material seen lying at every corner of the examination hall. Apart from cheating, a youngster was also seen strolling with a pistol inside the hall. The bizarre incident was reported from Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Agra. The following matter comes to light just a few weeks after it was reported that over 5 lakh students had left the ongoing UP Board exams for Class 10 and 12 mid-ways in the first two days due to a massive crackdown on cheating.

Meanwhile reacting to the reports of cheating at the varsity, the Vice Chancellor stated that a strict probe will be done in the matter to nab the accused. VC of Dr BR Ambedkar University in Agra, Dr Arvind Kumar Dixit, said that a probe will be ordered on how those people managed to enter the varsity premises adding that the missing furniture in classrooms will all be investigated. Commenting on the presence of gun in the premises, the VC said that authorities ware working to ascertain the identity of the person who carried the gun inside the examination hall.

The following report comes to wake when the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath along with his ministers took stringent steps to counter the cheating measures prevailing in the state. The government also installed several CCTV cameras, deployed special task force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police in order to ensure free and fair exams. Since the time the measures were put into place, it was reported that millions of students skipped their exams and several students left their exams in between.

