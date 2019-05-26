WB Board 12th Result 2019: The WBBSE will release the West Bengal Board 12th Result 2019 tomorrow i.e. May 27, Monday. All the candidates who appeared for the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Exam from the 2018-2019 batch are advised to visit the official website of WBBSE i.e. wbchse.nic.in.

WB Board 12th Result 2019 @ wbresults.nic.in: Lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for their WBCHSE HS Result 2019 to get released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. The WBBSE has decided to release the West Bengal Board 12th Result 2019 tomorrow i.e. May 27, Monday. This year, WB Board Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate from February 26 to March 13, 2019. All the candidates who appeared for the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Exam from the 2018-2019 batch are advised to visit the official website of WBBSE i.e. wbchse.nic.in. If you are unable to check and download your WB HS Result 2019, opt for alternative websites or an SMS mode to receive it on your mobile phone.

Steps to check and download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2019 via Website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) i.e. wbbse.org.

Step 2: If you are unable to access the official website due to heavy traffic, visit other websites like boardexam.aglasem.com, examresults.net, wbbse.org, west-bengal.indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Step 3: Click to the link that reads West Board of Secondary Education ( Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha ) Examination-2019.

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number or Hall Ticket Number or Admit Card Number and Date of Birth.

Step 5: Submit mentioned above details by clicking the Submit button.

Step 6: Your WBBSE Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of your WB Board Class 12 Result 2019 for future reference.

Steps to check and download West Bengal Class 12th Result 2019 via SMS:

Step 1: Type WB12 Your ROLLNUMBER.

Step 2: Send the mentioned above text to 56263.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App