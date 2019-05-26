WB Board 12th Result 2019: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will be declaring the WBCHSE HS Result 2019 tomorrow i.e. Monday, May 27. All the students who appeared for WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Exam 2019 are advised to visit the official website of West Bengal Education Board i.e. wbchse.nic.in for important notifications.

Given below is the list of websites to check West Bengal HS Result 2019:

Steps to check and download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2019 via Website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) i.e. wbbse.org.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads West Board of Secondary Education ( Uccha Madhyamik Pariksha ) Examination-2019.

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number/ Hall Ticket Number/ Admit Card Number along with the Date of Birth.

Step 4: Submit your credentials by clicking the Submit button.

Step 5: Your WBBSE Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your WB Board Class 12 Result 2019 for future reference.

Note: If you are unable to access the mentioned above websites, use SMS mode to receive the West Bengal Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Result 2019 on your mobile phone.

Steps to check and download West Bengal Class 12th Result 2019 via SMS:

Step 1: Type WB12 Your ROLLNUMBER.

Step 2: Send the mentioned above text to 56263.

