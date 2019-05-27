WB Board Class 12 Result 2019: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHS) will announce Uccha Madhyamik result 2019, WB class 12 results, West Bengal board result, WBCHSE HS results today @ wbchse.nic.in at around 10 am.

WB Board Class 12 Result 2019 @ wbchse.nic.in: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is all set to announce Uccha Madhyamik result 2019, WB class 12 results, West Bengal board result, WBCHSE HS results today, i.e. May 27, 2019, at around 10 am. The West Bengal board will publish the result on its official website @ wbchse.nic.in. Students can also check and download the result from the alternative websites: examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in. The West Bengal HS board examination 2019 was conducted by WBCHSE from February 26 to March 13.

The candidates who had appeared for the WB Board examination 2019 can check and download their result by simply following the steps mentioned below:

WB Board Class 12 Result 2019: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBCHSE @ wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link for West Bengal Class 12 result

Step 3: A new window will pop up now

Step 4: Enter the required credentials

Step 5: Hit the submit button

Step 6: The WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik result 2019 will appear on the screen now

Step 7: Download, Save and Take a printout for future reference

In case the website does not respond due to heavy traffic, the candidates can check and download West Bengal Board 12th Result 2019 via Short Message Service (SMS):

How to get West Bengal Board 12th Result 2019 via SMS

Follow these simple steps to get your result via SMS:

Step 1: Type WB12 Your ROLL NUMBER

Step 2: Send the text to 56263

Step 3: In a few minutes the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2019 will reach your phone’s message inbox.

As per the data available online, a total of 8,16,243 candidates had appeared for West Bengal HS Board Examination this year. In 2018, the WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Result 2018 was declared on June 8 and 83.57 % candidates had qualified the examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App