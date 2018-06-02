The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is all set to announce the results for Class 12 or Higher Secondary final for the academic year 2017-18 on its official website wbchse.nic.in. Students can download their HS or Class 12 results via SMS or from the Official website of WBCHSE.

WB HS Results 2018 Date and Time: The West Bengal Class 12 or HS exam results for the academic year 2017-18 will be declared by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) next week this month. According to reports, the Council is going to announce the HS results on June 8, 2018 at 10.00AM. The WB HS Result 2018 will be uploaded on the official website of the Council as soon as it is declared. Reports say that a press conference has been arranged at Rabindra Milan Mancha 7th floor Vidyasagar Bhavan of WBCHSE to announce the WB HS Results 2018, as per reports in a leading daily.

The results will also be available in other third party websites such as wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in or one can even pre-register themselves to get result via SMS. The HS mark sheets and officials documents supporting the HS result 2018 can be collected by the school heads from their respective distribution camp from 10.30 am on the result declaration day. Moreover, the Class 10 or Madhyamik results exam results release date has not been confirmed by the Board yet. The examination was successfully conducted during the month of March this year.

Reports say that 11,02,921 students had registered for the West Bengal Madhyamik examination which is more than the number of students that had appeared in the previous year. And the numbers show that out of the total registration received by the Board, the number of girl candidates were more which is around 6,21,366 while 4,81,555 were boys. The Class 10 or Madhyamik results will be available at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in as soon as it releases.

Students can download their West Bengal HS Results 2018 with the help of the steps given below:

Log in to the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in On the home page, search for the link that reads, “WB HS Results 2018” and click on the same Students will be directed to a different page Now enter the requisite details such as your Roll Number and click on the submit button Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the ‘ WBCHSE HS Result 2018’ and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website of WBBSE directly, click here: wbchse.nic.in

