WB Constable Admit Card 2019: West Bengal Police has released WB Constable Admit Card 2019. The admit card is available on the official website of WB Police at wbpolice.gov.in. All those candidates those who had appeared in the exam can check the official website of WB Police to download the admit card.

Candidates those who will get selected in the WB Constable written exam will be eligible to appear for the interview. The interview for the post will be conducted on August 26, 2019.

Steps to check WB Constable Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of WB Police at wbpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Recruitment link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page, where they will have to click on Constable recruitment link

Step 4: Download WB Constable Admit Card 2019 link.

Step 5: Enter the application number and date of birth and click on submit.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

step 7: Check the admit card and download it.

Step 8: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Shortlisted candidates must note that the board will send SMS alert intimating the date and venue of the interview to their registered mobile number. Also its mandatory for the candidates to carry the hall ticket in the examination hall. No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card. Along with the admit card, they should also carry valid identity proof. For more information and updates regarding the recruitment exams, candidates have advised logging in the official website.

