WB Health Recruitment 2019: THe office of Chief Medical Officer of health, West Bengal, has invited applications for the post of nurse, lab technician and a few other posts. Interested candidates can apply by following the mentioned format in the official notification.

WB Health Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by the office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, West Bengal for the recruitment to the post of lab technician, staff nurse and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the mentioned posts by following the format stated in the official notification. All the candidates are supposed to apply for the recruitment to the above-mentioned posts before the last date which is September 10, 2019.

Important dates for WB recruitment 2019:

Last date for application submission: September 10, 2019

Vacancy details for WB recruitment 2019:

Lab Technician, Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre: 6 Posts

Counselor, Blood Banks (NHM): 1 Post

Kala-Azar Technical Supervisor, NVBDCP (NHM): 3 Posts

Yoga Instructor (AYUSH): 1 Post

GNM Under Thalassaemia Control Programme: 1 Post

Staff Nurse under Fi-ART, WBSAP & CS: 1 Post

Lab Technician, Blood Banks (NHM): 1 Post

Senior Medical Officer, DR-TB Centre-RNTCP: 1 Post

Staff Nurse (NUHM): 14 Posts

Medical Officer- Full Time (NUHM): 4 Posts

Lab Technician (NUHM): 1 Post

Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (RNTCP): 1 Post

Medical Officer (MO-DTC) (RNTCP): 1 Post

Medical Officer (AH): 1 Post

GNM (NRC): 1 Post

Yoga Assistant (AYUSH): 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria WB Recruitment 2019:

All the candidates must have a degree in MBBS or Diploma or BSc or 12th in the concerned subject in order to apply for these posts.

How to apply for WB Health Recruitment 2019:

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by sending their applications to the Chief Medical of Health, Nadia and Secretary, District Health and Family Welfare Welfare Samity, 5, DL Rou Road. PO: Krishnanagar, district: Nadia, Pin code: 741101 on or before the last date of submission of the application form which is September 10, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App