WB ITI Admissions 2019: The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development will release the merit list for WB ITI 2019 admissions for Group E and M separately on the official website iti.webscte.co.in. Applicants of ITI course can check the merit list 2019 today on July 2, 2019. In the list, the names of the shortlisted candidates have been mentioned for admission to Government ITIs, ICTs, PPP and Junior Polytechnic. Candidates can also access the direct link below mentioned:

There will be two merit list as stated above. The Group E merit list includes the candidates’ names who had appeared and qualified in the Common Entrance Test or CET 2019.

While The Group M merit list of WB ITI has been prepared on the basis of merit of the candidates ( entirely based on the marks obtained by the candidates in Madhyamik or equivalent Board examination).

CET 2019 for WB ITI admission 2019 was held on June 1, 2019.

WB ITI Merit List 2019: Steps to Check

Following are the simple steps as mentioned below

Step 1: Visit the official website – iti.webscte.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘merit list publication [Both M & E Group]’

Step 3: Merit list of WB ITI admission 2019 will display on your screen.

The qualifiers of the merit list Group E or M will be eligible to participate in the process of counselling. The counselling is conducted by WBSCVET. WB ITI counselling 2019 will be conducted on the basis of the rank obtained in the merit list.

WB ITI Merit List 2019: Necessary documents required

For Group M

Self-attested photocopy of Admit card, mark-sheet and Certificate of

Madhyamik or equivalent examination as proof of age.

Self-attested mark sheet for CBSE internal 10th pass candidates issued by competent Authority.

Self-attested photocopy of certificates SC, ST, PH certificate (if any).

Self-attested copy of Kanyashree enrollee certificate/document.

Two coloured passport size recent photograph(To be retained by the ITI).

Self-attested photocopy of Aadhar Card

Self-attested copy of Vocational pass certificate (if any).

For Group E

Self-attested photocopy of final mark-sheet of Class VIII.

Self-attested copy of Class VIII Passed Certificate.

Self-attested photocopy of certificates for SC, ST, PH (if any).

Self-attested copy of Kanyashree enrollee certificate/document.

Two coloured passport size recent photograph. (To be retained by the ITI).

Self-attested photocopy of Aadhar Card

Self-attested copy of Vocational pass certificate (if any).

