WB JENPAUH Result 2019: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB has released WB JENPAUH Result 2019 today, July 26, 2019, on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result on the official site of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board had conducted the JENPAUH 2019 on June 30, 2019, in the state for admission to various courses like B.Sc. Nursing, B.P.T (Bachelor of Physiotherapy), B.M.L.T., B.Sc. (CCT), B.Sc. (OTT), B.Sc. (PT), B.Sc. (PA) and B.A.S.L.P. (Bachelor of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology).

Candidates who have qualified the WB JENPAUH examination will be shortlisted for the counseling process which is likely to be held in August 2019. The dates for the counseling will be announced soon by the board, hence candidates are advised to a check on the official website for regular updates.

WB JENPAUH Result 2019: Steps to check the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on JENPAUH link on the head ticker.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will get JENPAUH Rank Card 2019 link.

Step 4: Candidates are required to enter details needed and click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. check the result and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

