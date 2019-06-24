WB JENPUAH 2019: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has issued the admit cards for the WB JENPUAH 2019 examination. Students can download there admit cards by visiting wbjeeb.nic.in.

WB JENPUAH 2019: The admit cards for the WB JENPUAH examination 2019 have been issued by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board for the entrance examination on BSc Nursing and other courses. All the candidates who have applied for the JENPUAH examination can download there admit cards by visiting the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB), wbjeeb.nic.in. The written examination for the same is scheduled to be held on June 30, 2019.

The entrance examination for the same will be held for admissions in various courses in the state including BSc Nursing, Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), Bachelor of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (BASLP), BMLT (Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technician), B.Sc. CCT (B.Sc. in Critical Care Technology), B.Sc. PT (B.Sc. in Perfusion technology), B.Sc. OTT (B.Sc. in Operation Theatre Technology), B.Sc. PA (B.Sc. in Physician Assistant).

Steps to download the WB JENPUAH admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying JENPUAH present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the link saying admit card present on the new page.

Step 5: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 6: Tap the submit button.

Step 7: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 8: download your WB JENPUAH 2019 admit card.

Step 9: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you to take it to the examination as hall as no individual will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.

