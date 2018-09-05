WB Police Constable Recruitment 2018 Admit Card: The West Bengal government is all set to conduct the Preliminary written test for the recruitment of Constables in West Bengal Police. Those who have applied for the position can download their respective admit cards and check the details of examination on the official website - policewb.gov.in.

WB Police Constable Recruitment 2018 Admit Card: The West Bengal Police Recruitment 2018 preliminary exam is all set to be conducted by the examination conducting authority on September 23, 2018 (Sunday) and candidates who have applied for the post of Constable are eagerly waiting for the release of the Admit Cards or call letters for the WB Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2018 can check the website www.policewb.gov.in to download it when it releases.

However, as per reports, the WB Police Constable Recruitment 2018 Admit Cards will be released on the official website of West Bengal Police on September 8, 2018. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for more updated information. The recruitment examination as on the scheduled date will start at 12:00 Noon and will go on till 1 PM on Sunday.

ALSO READ: RRB Group D Exam Admit Card 2018 to release on September 7, know how to download @ indianrailways.gov.in

Moreover, reports say that candidates will have to carry only the printout of their admit cards and no other written notes in place of the admit cards will be accepted at the allotted venues for appearing in the West Bengal Constable prelims exam.

ALSO READ: UGC NET 2018: Registration begins @ ntanet.nic.in, check eligibility, how to apply

Check how to download the WB Police Constable Recruitment Prelims Admit Card 2018:

Visit the official website of West Bengal Police – www.policewb.gov.in Search for the Admit Card link on the homepage and click on it Now, candidates will be directed to a different page Here, enter your registration number and submit Your WB Police Constable Recruitment Prelims Admit Card 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

ALSO READ: DRDO Recruitment 2018: Apply for various posts @ drdo.gov.in, check details here

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More