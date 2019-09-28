WB Police Constable Final Result 2019: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the final result of the post of constable for WB Police 2018. Candidates can visit the official website to check the result.

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has declared Constable posts final result 2019 for West Bengal Police. Candidates who made it to the interview round can check their WB Police Recruitment Board Constable Post Final Result on the official website- wbpolice.gov.in to check their results. We have mentioned below the steps to check your final result.

Candidates can check their results in just a few simple steps, visiting the website of WB Police and selecting their District/State, Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth and click on the submit. The direct link to check your Constable post final result is mentioned below.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK YOUR WB POLICE CONSTABLE FINAL RESULT 2018

The final merit list for WB Police Constable post has been generated based on the candidate’s scores obtained in the written exam and performance in the interview. Applicants can find the merit list for Constable post on the notice board of The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, Araksha Bhawan (Ground Floor), Block-D, Sector-1, Salt Lake City, Kolkata- 700091.

According to the official notification, the candidates who were selected to appear for the interview for the vacancy of Constable post can also visit the official website to check their scores, but that will be available on the website from October 4 and just for 15 days, so the candidates are advised to check their results before the end of 15 days.

Steps to check the final result of WB Police Constable Post:

1. Visit the official website- wbpolice.gov.in.

2. Click on the link of Final result appearing on the homepage.

3. A new page will pop up where you have to click on- Recruitment to the Post of Constables in West Bengal Police – 2018,

Get Details.

4. Click on the Announcement of Final Result to the post of Constables in West Bengal Police – 2018.

5. Fill up your credentials and download your WB Police Constable Final Result 2018.

6. Take the print out for your future reference.

