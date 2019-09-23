WB Police Final Result 2019: West Bengal SI/Lady SI final result is out. Today, West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) today annoyunced Cut-Off Marks and WB Police SI result 2019. Candidates who appeared in the WB SI exam 2019 can now access the result on the official website of WB Police or click on the direct link wbpolice.gov.in.
Candidates must know that on February 3, 2019, WB Police SI exam was organised by the WB Police official. However, ton access the result candidates need to Enter Application No (8 Digit) with Date of Birth (as per application).
Follow the steps to check WB Police Final Result 2019
- Step 1: Click on the direct link wbpolice.gov.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the floated generated result link
- Step 3: A new web page will appear
- Step 4: Click on the blue link Get Details, next to Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector in West Bengal Police – 2018
- Step 5: A new web page will appear
- Step 6: Click on the link Know your marks for the post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector in West Bengal Police
- Step 7: Click on FINAL RESULT FOR THE POST OF SI/LSI OF POLICE IN WEST BENGAL POLICE – 2018
- Step 8: To access the result candidates need to enter Enter Application No (8 Digit) and Date of Birth as per the application
- Step 9: Click on the Submit button
- Step 10: The result will appear in the PDF format
- Step 11: Candidates are advised to download the result or take a hard copy of it for future reference.
- The WB officlas also announced police verification form in connection with recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/ Lady Sub-Inspector in West Bengal Police – 2018.