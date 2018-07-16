WB Police Recruitment 2018: West Bengal Police Department on Monday released the admit card for the examination to hire individuals for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) and Lady Sub-Inspector (SI) that is scheduled to take place on July 29, 2018. The candidates have been also asked for carrying the hard copy of the admit card and their original photo ID proof along with them.

According to an official statement, the e-admit card carries some important details including the candidate’s photograph, signature, name and roll number. During the examination, the invigilator will go through the admit cards and verify his details. The candidates have been also asked for carrying the hard copy of the admit card and their original photo ID proof along with them.

Candidates interested need to follow the following steps to download the WB Police Recruitment 2018 admit cards:

Visit the official website @ policewb.gov.in

Click on the link that reads Click here to Download Admit Card FOR PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION FOR THE POST OF OF SI/LSI IN WEST BENGAL POLICE”



After clicking on this, a new page will be displayed on your screen.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click on the submit button

Your e-admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Check all your details before downloading your admit card.

After downloading it keep a printout of the admit card with you for future reference.

The officials have also advised to not to carry a mobile phone, digital wristwatch and other electronic gadgets including calculator or any Bluetooth enabled hearing device. Any candidate carrying a cell phone or any other device will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

