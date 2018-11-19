WB Police SI Excise Recruitment 2018: The preliminary examination results of sub-inspector/lady sub-inspector 2018 has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on Sunday, November 18 2018. The aspiring candidates are requested to check the preliminary examination on the official website policewb.gov.in.

WB Police SI Excise Recruitment 2018: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the preliminary examination results of sub-inspector/lady sub-inspector 2018 on Sunday, November 18 2018. The candidates are requested to check the preliminary examination on the official website policewb.gov.in. The candidates can check the results on the official website.

As per the notification released on the board, the candidates who have cleared the examination are eligible to appear for the next round of exams. the second round of examination involves Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The PMT/PET round is scheduled to begin from December 6, 2018 under two special recruitment boards. The candidates are required details from the notification.

Following are the instructions to check the prelim exam results:

1. Visit the WB police recruitment website

2. Click the link for SI/lady SI Excise preliminary exam result on the home page

3. Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and select the District

4. Click on ‘Submit’ to see their results displayed on the page

5. Take out a print out of their result for future reference

Meanwhile, on November 26th, the admit cards for the PET/PMT examination will be released on the official websites. Following are the official website are policewb.gov.in and excise.wb.gov.in.

Furthermore, an SMS notification will be released for the candidates of their admit card. They should bring two identical photographs and proof of identity at the PET/PMT venue along with the admit card.

About West Bengal Police Recruitment Board

The mission of West Bengal Police is to enforce the law to bring the attitudinal change for the greater police public harmony to achieve greater efficiency in its primary objective of prevention of crime and detection of crime.

Objectives of West Bengal Police is to apply the law fairly and firmly in order to prevent and detect crime in order to bring justice those who break the law.

