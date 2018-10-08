WB SI Recruitment 2018: The results of West Bengal Police Sub Inspector Prelims exam 2018 has been released. Candidates appearing for the exam can log in to the official website and download the same now.

WB SI Recruitment 2018: The West Bengal Police SI Prelims 2018 examination was conducted by the West Bengal Police and the result of the same has been released on the official website – poliocewb.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Sub Inspector recruitment prelims examination can now download their respective result from the official website.

Candidates who have qualified the SI Prelims Examination will have to appear for the next round of the recruitment process. As per reports, the candidates will have to undergo a PET or Physical efficiency Test after which the best candidates will be selected for the posts. The examination is expected to start on November 15, 2018.

How to download the West Bengal Police SI Prelims 2018 Exam Result?

Go to the official website of West Bengal Police – poliocewb.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “Download WB SI Prelim Exam Result 2018”

Click on the link

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, enter the registration details and submit

The West Bengal Police Recruitment exam Result 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website of the West Bengal Police directly and download the admit card or call letter, click on this link: http://policewb.gov.in/

