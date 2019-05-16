West Bengal Madrasah class 12 result has been declared at the state board’s official website i.e. www.wbresults.nic.in. The candidates will be required to enter information, including roll number, registration number and other details, in the blank space.They can also take a printout of the result for future reference.

West Bengal Madrasah class 12 result: The West Bengal Board of Madrashah Education has declared the result of class 10 and 12 examinations on 16 May . The results of High Madrasah, Halim and Fajil is available on the board’s official website. Students will be able to check their results at the state board’s official website i.e. www.wbresults.nic.in.

The candidates can check the West Bengal results 2019 on other websites such as wbresults.nic.in. The candidates will be required to enter information, including roll number, registration number and other details, in the blank space.They can also take a printout of the result for future reference. The candidates can also get their results by sending an SMS to 56070. You need to type text in this format: WBBME <Space> Roll Number

West Bengal HS Class 12th Results 2019: Other websites to check

Steps to check WB HS Class 12th Results 2019:

Step 1 : Log on to the official website: wbbse.org

Step 2 : Click on the relevant link

Step 3 : Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4 : On submitting the same, the results will be displayed on the screen

Step 4 : Download and take print out of the same for future use.

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) exams were held in the month of February this year and now it’s time for the results. The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education is the state government administered autonomous examining authority for affiliated and recognized madrasahs in West Bengal. Perhaps among the oldest post-secondary boards in India, it is the only madrasah board that is recognized by the Government of India.

