WBBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2019: The Madhyamik examination is all set to commence tomorrow and reports say that invigilators on duty will not be allowed to carry their cell phones inside the examination, according to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

WBBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2019: The West Bengal Madhyamik Board examination is all set to start from tomorrow, February 11, 2019, and according to the latest updates from West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), the invigilators are also barred from taking their mobile phones in the examination hall. All those who have been assigned duties of invigilators will not be allowed to use cell phones during the examination, they have to submit their cellphones 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination to the centre-in-charge, Board President Kalyanmoy Ganguly said.

This initiative has been taken by the authority to curb malpractices in the examination this year. Ganguly said that those who don’t abide by or violates the rule will be suspended from their duty and disciplinary action will be taken against them. Meanwhile, the Madhyamik examinations will wrap up on February 22, 2019. Reports also say that last year, the headmaster of a school in West Bengal was suspended for leaking the question papers of the examination.

Meanwhile, students who are appearing in the examination from tomorrow must note that they should sleep for at least 7-8 hours and they must not forget to carry their admit cards and reach the venue of the examination early to avoid last-minute rush.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More