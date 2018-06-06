Sanjibani Debnath from Uttarbanga bagged the first position in WBBSE class 10 result 2018 while Shirshendu Saha came second. The third position was shared by Nilabja Das, Mayurakshi Saha, Mrinmoy Mandal. The overall pass percentage recorded was 85.49 per cent. Candidates can check their results on results.gov.in, examresults.net, west-bengal.indiaresults.com, exametc.com.

The West Bengal Board released the WBBSE class 10 result 2018 today at its official website i.e. wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. 85.49 per cent was recorded as the overall pass percentage. Sanjibani Debnath from Uttarbanga bagged the first position in this year’s examination while Shirshendu Saha was the second and Nilabja Das came third in the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2018. The third position was shared among Mayurakshi Saha and Mrinmoy Mandal. This year, boys again outperformed girls. The results are also available at results.gov.in, examresults.net, west-bengal.indiaresults.com, exametc.com.

Students who appeared for WBBSE class 10 result 2018 examination can also check their results via SMS on following numbers – 54242/56263/58888. Send an SMS with a text WB<space>10, <ROLL NUMBER> to 54242/ 56263/ 58888.

Candidates who appeared for the WBBSE examination can follow the steps given below to check their results. Before searching for the result make sure you are carrying all the personal details related to examination

Step 1: Log in to the official website of West Bengal Board – wbbse.org.

Step 2: Click to the link that appears on the page – WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2018.

Step 3: Enter the required details in order to get the result.

Step 4: Download the result.

Step 5: Candidates can print their results for future references.

Over 10 lakh students appeared for the West Bengal Board Madhyamik or Class 10th examination this year. Out of the total number of candidates, around 6,21,366 girls and 4,81,555 boys registered for the WBBSE 10th Result 2018. The West Bengal class 10 examinations were conducted from March 12 to March 21 across the state in 2,819 centres.

