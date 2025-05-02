Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
  • WBBSE Class 10 Result 2025 Declared: 86.56% Pass, Know How To Download Marksheets

WBBSE Class 10 Result 2025 Declared: 86.56% Pass, Know How To Download Marksheets

WBBSE declared the Class 10 Madhyamik result 2025 today. 86.56% students passed. Marksheets available online and in schools. Check scores via official websites.

WBBSE Class 10 Result 2025 Declared: 86.56% Pass, Know How To Download Marksheets


The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially declared the Madhyamik or Class 10 result 2025 today, May 2. The announcement was made through a press conference at 9:00 AM, and students can now access their results online from 9:45 AM onwards through the board’s official websites and mobile apps.

According to WBBSE Secretary Subrata Ghosh, students can check their marks on the official portals wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in by entering their roll number and date of birth.

Mark Sheet and Certificate Collection Starts at 10 AM

As per the board’s notification, mark sheets and certificates will be distributed to schools starting 10:00 AM today. Schools can collect them from the designated WBBSE camp offices. Students are advised to contact their respective schools for physical copies after this time.

How to Check WB Madhyamik Result 2025 Online

To check their West Bengal Class 10 board results, students must follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official websites:

  2. Click on the link for “WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025”.

  3. Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth.

  4. Submit the details to view your scorecard.

  5. Download and save the mark sheet for reference.

86.56% Students Clear the Exam

This year, 86.56% of the students who appeared for the WB Madhyamik Exam 2025 have passed. The exams were held from February 10 to February 22, 2025, across various exam centres in West Bengal.

The passing percentage indicates a stable performance by students compared to previous years. The WBBSE has credited the successful and smooth conduct of the exam season to both students and teachers.

Overview of WBBSE Class 10 Exam 2025

  • Exam Body: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)

  • Exam Name: Madhyamik Examination 2025

  • Exam Dates: February 10 to 22, 2025

  • Result Date: May 2, 2025

  • Official Websites: wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in

  • Required Credentials: Roll Number, Date of Birth

With the results out now, students are advised to check their marks online carefully and collect their official documents from their schools at the scheduled time. The board has ensured a smooth, transparent process for both digital access and physical distribution. The high pass percentage this year is a reflection of students’ dedication and resilience.

