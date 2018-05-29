WBBSE Class 10 Results 2018 date and time: The Board of West Bengal is going to declare the Class 10 Board results in the first week of June 2018. Students can download their Class 10 result by visiting the official website of the Board at wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in. To download Madhyamik class 10th results students can take the help of the steps given below.

WBBSE Class 10 Results 2018 Date and Time: The West Bengal Madhyamik or Class 10 examination results for the academic year 2017-18 is all set to be announced by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) in the first week of June, as per reports in a leading daily. Earlier, there were talks in the air that the results might be out tomorrow. However, in clarification to this a source in the know from the Board told media that the results will be out during the first week in the upcoming month. The results would be available on the official websites of the Board.

Students who had appeared in the examination and are eagerly waiting for their Madhyamik results this year can check the official website of the WBBSE Board to download their WBBSE Class 10 results 2018. The WBBSE Class 10 examination 2018 was conducted by the Board in 2819 centres across the state of West Bengal. Reports say that more than 11 lakh students had registered for the Madhyamik Examination this year which is also much higher than the number of candidates that registered last year.

Students can check their WBBSE Class 10 Exam results 2018 or West Bengal Madhyamik results 2018 with the help of the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of the West Bengal Board, wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in On the home page, search for the link that reads, “WBBSE Class 10 Exam results 2018” and click on the same Students will be directed to a different window Here, enter the requisite details such as your roll number and click on the submit button Your Madhyamik results for the academic year 2017-18 will be displayed on the screen Now, download the results and take a print out of the same if necessary for future reference

