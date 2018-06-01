The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to announce the Madhyamik or Class 10 exam results held this year by the end of this week. After the results are declared, it will be available on the official website of the Board and as well as other websites. Students can download their results with the help of the steps shown here.

The West Bengal Class 10 or Madhyamik exam results for the academic year 2017-18 is going to be declared by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) in the first week of June 2018. The latest updates came after a source close to the West Bengal Madhyamik Board disclosed that the results are set to be released during the first week of June on the official website of the Board, as per reports in a leading daily. If this information is true, the results will also be available in other third party websites such as wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

Moreover, the Class 10 or Madhyamik exam was successfully conducted during the month of March this year. Reports say that 11,02,921 students had registered for the West Bengal Madhyamik examination this year which is more than the number of students that had appeared in the previous year. And the numbers show that out of the total registration received by the Board, the number of girl candidates were more which is around 6,21,366 while 4,81,555 were boys. Meanwhile, the Class 12 or Senior Secondary final exam result declaration date has not been announced yet by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). It is expected that the Board will declare the Class 12 results soon.

Students can check the Madhyamik or Class 10 exam results with the help of the steps given below:

Log in to the official website of the Board at wbbse.org On the home page, search for the link that reads, “WBBSE Class 10 Results 2018” and click on the same Students will be directed to a different page Now enter the requisite details such as your Roll Number and click on the submit button Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the ‘WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2018’ and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website of WBBSE directly, click here: http://wbbse.org/

