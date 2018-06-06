The West Bengal Board will declare the WBBSE 10th result 2018 also known as West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 today at the official website i.e. website i.e. Candidates can also check their result on examresults.net and wbresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the examination through SMS.

The West Bengal Board has declared the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 or the WBBSE 10th result 2018. The overall pass percentage is 85.49% with boys overperforming girls. Over 91.11 per cent students have cleared the WBBSE examination in Kolkata. Sanjeevani Debnath has topped the WBBSE Madhyamik examination by scoring 98.42 per cent. East Midnapore has bagged the first position in the district with a 96.13 per cent.

Candidates can check the result on official website i.e. wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in and examresults.net. Candidates can check their result through SMS. Candidates who have appeared for WBBSE class 10 result 2018 examination can send an SMS on following numbers – 54242/ 56263/ 58888. Send an SMS with a text WB<space>10, <ROLL NUMBER> and send it to 54242/ 56263/ 58888.

Given below are the steps that candidates who appeared for the examination can follow to check their results. Aspirants are requested to keep their personal details while checking their WBBSE class 10 2018 result.

Step 1: Log on to the official website of West Bengal Board – wbbse.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that appears on the page – WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2018.

Step 3: Enter the required details that will include roll no and submit.

Step 4: Candidates can download their result.

Step 5: Print the result for future references.

This year around 10 lakh candidates appeared for the West Bengal Board Madhyamik or Class 10th examination. Out of the total number of the aspirants who appeared for the examination, around 6,21,366 girls and 4,81,555 boys registered for the WBBSE 10th Result 2018. The West Bengal class 10 examination were held across the state in 2,819 centres.

Students from West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result last year scored overall 85.65 pass percentage. The WBBSE 10th Result 2017 were declared on May 27, 2017. Boys outperformed girls with an overall score of 86.34 per cent against 79.62 per cent.

