WBBSE Madhyamik result 2019 @ wbbse.org: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be declaring the WBBSE Class 10th Result 2019 on Tuesday, May 21. Students who appeared for the WBBSE 10th 2019 examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website of West Bengal Madhyamik i.e. wbbse.org. The Board President of West Bengal Madhyamik, Kalyanmoy Ganguly was quoted saying that the board will declare the results through a press conference on May 21 at 9 am. The students can get the results through the website- wbbse.org at 10 am.

Students who are unable to check or download their WBBSE Board Result 2019 via mentioned above websites, can now receive their WB Madhyamik Result for 2018-2019 batch through SMS mode. A candidate just needs to type WB<SPACE>10<SPACE>ROLL Number and send it to either 54242 or 56263 or 58888.

Steps to check and download West Bengal WBBSE 10th Madhyamik Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education i.e. wbbse.org.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads West Bengal WBBSE 10th Madhyamik Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your name, roll number, seat number and centre number.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above details.

Step 5: Your West Bengal WBBSE 10th Madhyamik Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your WBBSE Result 2019 for future reference.

Note: You need to follow the same mentioned above steps to check and download your West Bengal Secondary Board Result 2019 via alternative websites if you are not able to access the official website of WBBSE. Also, each and every student who appeared for the West Bengal Matric Examination held in the month of February-March will have to visit their respective schools to collect the original mark sheet.

