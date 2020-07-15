West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the result of class 10. Know how to check results and other alternative ways to get result.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the result of Class 10. Students can now check their results at board’s official website wbresults.nic.in. The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee shared this information in her tweet on Tuesday. In her tweet she wrote that the result of class 10 would be released in July 15 while the result of class 12 will be released on July 17.

Check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020

1: Go to the official website wbresults.nic.in.

2:Select the link that reads Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020.

3: You will be directed to a login page.

4: Enter the required login credentials.

5: Your subjectwise scores will appear before you.

6: Print/Download your result.

This year around 10.5 lakh students appeared for the exams. Normally students face this problem where website crashes as almost all students start checking their results the moment result is declared. So, other than wbresults.nic.in, students can check their results on some other websites as well. These websites include wbbse.org, school.careers360.com, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net.

Get WBBSE 10 result 2020 via SMS:

The board will also provide their class 10 scorecards to the students through SMS. In order to obtain your result through SMS, students simply have to send an SMS to 567650 in the format given below:

WB10<Roll Number>

The students need to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks in WBBSE Madhyamik Exams to pass. They should pass in all compulsory subjects in order to be promoted to the next class. Students who fail in these exams will be allowed to re-write their exams. The date for the supplementary exams will be announced by the board soon.

