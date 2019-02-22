WBBSE results 2019: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the date to release the Madhyamik Class 10 examinations results. The Madhyamik Class 10 results will be uploaded on West Bengal Board of Secondary Education's (WBBSE) official website— wbbse.org— after the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

WBBSE results 2019: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the date to release the Madhyamik Class 10 examinations results. According to the reports, the WBBSE would declare the Class 10 result in June. An official from West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), told the media that the results of Madhyamik Class 10 examinations will be declared in the first week of June after the elections get over.

This year around 10.66 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 examination and earlier the board was scheduled to declare the result in May but due to the 17th Lok Sabha election, which is likely to be concluded in the same month, the WBBSE would now declare the result in June 2019.

The candidates can check and download the WBBSE result from boards official website @ wbbse.org and the results can also be check via SMS. The Candidates have to simply type WB 10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888, said the official.

To check the WBBSE Class 10 result 2019 online the candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below, once it is released:

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education @ wbbse.org. On the homepage, click on the link that would say WBBSE Class 10 result 2019. Enter the candidate credentials like name, roll no, date of birth etc. A PDF fill appear on your screen now. Download and save the result for the future.

