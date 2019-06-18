The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the date sheet for the Higher Secondary, Uccha Madhyamik examination 2020. The exam will start on March 12 next year. Students can check the date sheet from the official website of WBCHSE, wbchse.nic.in.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the date sheet for the Higher Secondary, Uccha Madhyamik examination 2020. The examination will start on March 12 and will be continued for 16 days. The exam will be held for the Class 12 students and will start from 10 am to 1.15 am. The first 15 minutes of the exam will be given to students for reading the question papers. The students who are going to appear in the examination can now check the date sheet from the official website wbchse.nic.in.

Here is the date sheet for WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 HS examination 2020:

Thursday, March 12: Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi

Saturday, March 14: English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English

Monday, March 16: Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science

Tuesday, March 17: Health Care, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT and ITES- Vocational Subjects

Wednesday, March 18- Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History

Thursday, March 19- Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts

Saturday, March 21- Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology

Monday, March 23- Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

Wednesday, March 25- Chemistry, Economics, Journalism & Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French

Friday, March 27- Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management.

The practical exam of the Higher Secondary Class examination will be conducted in the month of December this year. This year, 86.29 per cent of students passed in the Higher Secondary Class examination. Shovan Mondal of Bhirbhum Zilla School ranked first the examination with 498 marks, pass percentage of 99.6 per cent.

