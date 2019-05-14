WBJEE 2019 admit card: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination will release their WBJEE 2019 admit card on wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the hall ticket for WBJEE 2019 inside.

WBJEE 2019 admit card: To check your admit card click on- wbjeeb.nic.in to be redirected to the homepage. The admit card of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) has been released by the board earlier today. Students who have applied fpr the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2019 will be able to download the same via the official website of the board- wbjeeb.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on May 26, 2019, and the result for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be published by July 2, 2019.

The examination will be conducted in two phases paper 1- mathematics and paper 2- physics and chemistry. Not the papers, Paper 1 and 2 will be held in two different time batches the first one from 11: 00 am to 1:00 pm and the second paper from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The students need to carry their admit cards to the exam hall to be able to write the examination or the students would not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state level common entrance test for admission to the undergraduate level engineering and medical courses in the state of West Bengal. Aspirants who want to appear in West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) steps to download hall ticket:

Step 1: Revisit the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) to check the admit card –

Step 2: You will be redirected to the homepage, click on the link that reads as WBJEE 2019 admit card.

Step 3: Enter all the details asked like Application number, password, security pin, and the captcha

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the admit card once it appears on the screen for future references.

