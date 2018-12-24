WBJEE 2019: The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination of West Bengal is all set to start on the official website - www.wbjeeb.in soon. Candidates need to check the important dates and eligibility criteria for applying to the examination here.

West Bengal JEE 2019: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released a notification regarding the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) through its official website – https://www.wbjeeb.in/. Interested candidates are advised to check the notification and download it by following the steps given below. According to the notification released on the official website, the application process will be opened for the JEE aspirants on December 26, 2018.

The last date for submission of the application form has been scheduled for January 22, 2019 through its official website. Candidates should note that the application for the examination will have to be submitted only through the official portal of WBJEE. Applications will not be entertained through any other mode. Moreover, the date of the examination has been scheduled for May 26, 2019 (Sunday).

How to check the official notification of West Bengal JEE 2019?

Log into official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE)

Search for the link that reads, “WBJEE 2019” on the homepage and click on the same

Candidates wuill be taken to the next page

Here, check the PDF carefully and download the same

Take a print out of the PDF for reference if necessary

Important Dates of WBJEE 2019:

Start of application process: December 26, 2018

Last date for submission of application: January 22

Examination date: May 26

To log in directly to the official website and check for more information regarding the joint Entrance Examination of West Bengal, click on this link: https://wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjeecms/public/home.aspx

