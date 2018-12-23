WBJEE 2019: The online application process for West Bengal Joint Entrance examination will begin from December 26 and the last date for the submission of application form is January 30. The forms will be available at wbjee.in. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 26 while the admit card is expected to be released on May 14.

WBJEE 2019: The online application process for West Bengal Joint Entrance examination will begin from December 26 and the last date for the submission of application form is January 30. The forms will be available at wbjee.in. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 26 while the admit card is expected to be released on May 14. The results will be available on July 2, 2019. To successfully register for the entrance examination, the candidate needs to have a mobile number and a unique email ID. The eligible candidates should have passed class 12 equivalent exam with Physics and Mathematics as subjects from a recognised board.

They should have chemistry/biotechnology/biology/computer science/computer application as compulsory subjects with individual pass marks in all three subjects. The candidates should score at least 45 per cent marks in the above subjects. The reserved category students will get 5 per relaxation in marks. The application fees for WBJEE 2019 is Rs 500. The candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates regarding the entrance examination.

Exam Pattern:

Total number of questions: 155 – Physics (40 marks), Chemistry (40 marks), Mathematics (75 marks)

Total marks:200

About West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board:

The entrance examination is being conducted by West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, which was constituted in 1962 by the West Bengal government.

