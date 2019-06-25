The counselling process for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) has finally started. Candidates can now register themselves for the counselling rounds by June 29.

WBJEE 2019 Counselling: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has initiated the registration process for the counselling of WBJEE 2019 exam. The results of the exams have already been declared on the official website. The candidates who have appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting for the start of the counselling process. The candidates will have to register themselves if they want to sit for the counselling process.

Through the process of counselling, candidates will be able to lock seats in the colleges of their choice. The candidates will be getting admission by only going through the counselling rounds for which all the candidates will have to register beforehand to be a part of the process. The application form for counselling will be available only through the online mode. The last date of registration is till June 29.

Steps to register for the counselling and choice filling process of WBJEE 2019:

Step 1: The candidates first need to go to the official website of the board @ wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: The link for registration to counselling and choice filling will be available on the homepage.

Step 3: The New Registration needs to be clicked.

Step 4: The candidates then have to enter their details in the designed tab.

Step 5: After that, the option of payment will appear on the screen. The candidates can choose any mode of payment i.e. credit card/debit/net banking.

Step 6: After the payment, candidates will be given a choice for the selection of colleges and courses according to their preferences.

Step 7: After locking their preferences, the applicants finally need to click on the Submit button.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App